STI cases on the rise statewide, including Eau Claire

Wisconsin saw a 13% uptick in sexually transmitted infections (STI's) within the past year, according to the Wisconsin State Health Department.

Eau Claire County is one of the areas with the most cases in the state.

According to the Eau Claire City and County Health Department, the number of chlamydia and gonorrhea cases this year are already close to last year's total.

Public Health Nurse Janel Hebert thinks the statistic is increasing because many people don't experience symptoms with STI's, which then causes the infections to spread. Hebert said to avoid being a statistic, you should talk to your partner about getting tested.

"Get yourself tested is the best thing you can do. If you have a new sexual partner go together, and get tested. I think that's a really really good idea, go to your local clinics and get tested," Hebert said.

Hebert said the age group with the largest STI statistic includes sexually active people ages 15-19. She added at least one in two people that are sexually active in that age demographic will get an STI.