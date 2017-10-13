Eau Claire volunteers head to Texas two months after Harvey devastation

Almost two months after Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, the road to recovery is still a long ways away. Now, local Eau Claire volunteers are hitting the pavement to help with the aftermath.

"To help people, that's exactly what the Lord wants. Is for us to help. It's volunteer work and it's important, it's crucial," volunteer Kevin Arnevik said.

A group of seven people from Hope Gospel Mission will be traveling down to Texas to help with Hurricane relief. The group will help clean out homes damaged by floods, taking out and disinfecting walls to get them ready for owners to go back home.

"We are all about supporting the community and giving back and helping others that are in need. Being able to provide that opportunity for the men and woman that have come to us that know what it's like to be homeless and to be able to help them or allow them to have an opportunity to help those that are struggling as well, it just make more sense for us," Mike Minner said.

Hope Gospel said many volunteers also went to Chetek to help with tornado relief earlier this year.



The group plans to be in Texas for five days.