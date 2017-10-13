Will Facebook's 'order food' feature help boost business in Eau Claire?

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It's not uncommon to be scrolling through Facebook and find yourself hankering for a snack. Now the social media site hopes to satisfy your hunger without you having to leave your news feed.



As of Friday, Facebook is offering users across the country the option to order food from local restaurants using its app. They've partnered with some chains, like Jimmy Johns and Panera, to make ordering food online a one-stop shop.



So far nearly a dozen restaurants in the Chippewa Valley have gotten in on the service, including Burrito Xpress on Water Street. The manager there told News 18 it's a great new way for them to connect with the modern burrito-lover.



"'Cause, you know, a lot of people are on their social media 24/7 almost. So hopefully that will bring a lot of customers in and we're looking forward to helping everybody out the best way we can," manager Williamns Ruiz Santos said.



Burrito Xpress is currently looking to hire more delivery drivers and Ruiz Santos said the new Facebook feature will likely keep them busy. He also thinks it won't be long before many more local restaurants join the 'order food' list on Facebook.