Oak Creek High School teacher charged with sexual assault of child

Oak Creek (WISN) -- An Oak Creek High School teacher was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Michael Jossie was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, one day after authorities said they were told of an incident with "inappropriate" contact between him and a student, according to authorities and a letter sent home to parents.

According to a criminal complaint, a cleaning and maintenance employee opened a locked door in the Oak Creek 9th Grade Center on Howell Avenue on Oct. 9 and saw a female student sitting on a countertop with her shirt pulled up, exposing her torso.

When police spoke with the student she told them that she had developed a close relationship with Jossie over the past year. She further described their relationship, saying they had sex fives times, including twice at a New Berlin hotel.

Jossie told police that he had "more feelings than you are supposed to have as a teacher" for the student.

The school district superintendent told WISN 12 News that Jossie had a really good reputation and was well liked in the community.

Jossie was listed as a teacher in the school's staff directory and as head coach of the Oak Creek Knights basketball team. His coach biography indicates he is a special education teacher who works with students who have difficulty with mathematics.

The letter sent home to parents reads:

"Based on allegations of inappropriate conduct made to the administration on

the evening of October 9, High School teacher Michael Jossie has been placed on

administrative leave. The school district is working closely with the Oak Creek

Police Department on this investigation. Until the police investigation

and the district investigation are completed, no further information can be

shared. More information will be provided when it is possible."

Oak Creek police said they are unaware of any other allegations against Jossie but are asking anyone with any other information to contact them.