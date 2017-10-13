Teacher arrested for sexual assault of Madison student five years ago

Madison (WKOW) -- Madison police say they have arrested Terry Fay in a sexual assault investigation involving a child. They say the 50-year-old Madison man turned himself in Friday morning.

The suspected assault happened five years ago when Fay was one of the victim's teachers at Leopold Elementary School in Madison when the student was 10 years old, according to police.

The Madison Metro School District's staff directory lists Fay as a 5th grade teacher at the school.

The tentative charge is repeated acts of sexual assault against the same child. Police say the victim now lives in another state and recently told an adult about the assault.

Police ask that anyone with information call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.