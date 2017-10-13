College Sports - Friday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Friday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WIAC

UW-WHITEWATER   3
UW-STOUT   2
23-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 16-14
Warhawks: 5-0 (16-3),  Blue Devils: 2-3 (7-16)

 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING
Non-Conference

Women:
MINNESOTA STATE - MANKATO   234
UW-EAU CLAIRE   65

 

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Non-Conference

WISCONSIN   5
BOSTON COLLEGE   2
Badgers: 3-1-0, Eagles: 0-1-1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.