Eau Claire leaders explore neighborhood improvement project

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Local officials say your home could be impacting your health. Now, they're trying to improve at least one Eau Claire neighborhood.



The Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin Affairs Director, Bruce King, told News 18 that 88% of the homes in the Randall Park area are rented. Many are well over 100 years old, some with lead paint, mold and asbestos.



Friday, the city and other organizations introduced the 'Invest Health Project', which is a plan to remodel homes that can be improved, remove homes that can't be, and to provide more single family housing units instead of rentals.



They hope the strategy will attract more highly talented employees to this area.



"This is a complete renaissance of what's going on in Eau Claire," King said. "We haven't seen anything like this in generations. In order to keep and retain key employees and key businesses here in Eau Claire, we need to have a healthy, safe and affordable housing stock."



Another issue discussed Friday was high rent prices. Organizers said people spend most of their paycheck on rent and utilities, so they cannot afford extra means to keep themselves healthy.

