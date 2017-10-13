Chetek teen remembered thanks to new football field memorial

Chetek (WQOW) - Friday night is football night for high school students across the state, but this Friday it was another night of remembrance for one squad.



For many in Chetek, it was a summer to forget. A tornado ripped apart homes, and just eight days later, a plane crash ripped apart the community's heart, leaving the family of Owen Knutson no longer a family of four.



"We went home, had a nice meal together, and the next morning would typically be a morning that he would go in early to work out," said Owen's parents, Tim and Dawn Knutson. "He didn't go in early to work out, so all four of us had breakfast together and said our (final) goodbyes."



For a family of pilots, forgetting a precious life gone too soon was never on the radar.



"Owen was a great kid, he was a fun kid, he had a big heart, he always did. He's here, He will be out there on the field tonight, we believe that," the Knutsons said.



On the field, and off, 17-year-old Owen Knutson is a special memory for everyone who walks through the gates at the Chetek football field. Especially now, thanks to a new memorial. Underneath it, a time capsule of Owen's prized possessions. Above ground, everything is in a specific location, so on the anniversary of Owen's birth, and death, the sun will cast a shadow of a cross onto a big monument.



"Football was his passion, and being from a small town he was able to rise on that occasion and he was proud of his school, proud of his teammates and this is a very fitting location for the memorial is next to the football field," said the Knutsons.



As a plane went down that May evening, a spirit was lifted up.



"From then on out, it was a gathering of friends, community, family, classmates, reflecting, working, doing it like Owen would do it," Tim said.



Friday night would have been Owen's final regular season home game as a Bulldog.