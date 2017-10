Walworth County (WQOW) -- A former Wisconsin police officer was sentenced to an additional ten years in prison for hiding the bodies of two women.



The latest sentence against Steven Zelich came down Friday afternoon. He is already serving time for killing 37-year-old Laura Simonson of Farmington, Minnesota and 29-year-old Jenny Gamez, of Cottage Grove, Oregon in 2014. Police found their bodies in suitcases.



Zelich pleaded guilty to hiding the corpses in August.