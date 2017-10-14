WIAA sets HS football playoff field

(WQOW) -- The WIAA football playoff field of 224 teams, divided into seven divisions, is set as of Friday night.



Playoff qualifiers from the northwest Wisconsin area include:



Division 1: Hudson, Eau Claire Memorial

Division 2: Menomonie

Division 3: New Richmond, Rice Lake

Division 4: Osceola, Ellsworth, Northwestern, St. Croix Central, Bloomer

Division 5: Spencer/Columbus, Spooner, Elk Mound, St. Croix Falls, Durand, Stanley-Boyd, Colby, Cumberland, Mondovi, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Grantsburg

Division 6: Unity, Fall Creek, Melrose-Mindoro, Eau Claire Regis, Spring Valley, Whitehall, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, Webster

Division 7: Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City, Independence/Gilmanton, Loyal, Owen-Withee, Frederic



Here is the complete playoff field:

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Sports/Football/PlayoffReports/Public/2017PlayoffField-Wk9.htm