WIAA Football playoff brackets

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
(WQOW) -- Saturday, the WIAA announces the football playoff brackets for all seven divisions.   All Level 1 games will be played Friday, October 20, at 7:00 P.M.

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial receives a #8 seed, and will travel to Bay Port.   Hudson receives a #4 seed, and will host #5 Stevens Point.

Unbeaten Menomonie, the Big Rivers Conference champion,  is a #1 seed in Division 2, and will host La Crosse Central.

Cloverbelt Conference champion Stanley-Boyd gets a #1 seed in Division 5.  The unbeaten Orioles will host Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Friday, 

In Division 6, defending state champion Eau Claire Regis is seeded third, and will host #6 seed Fall Creek on Friday, in a rematch of the regular season opener, won by the Ramblers, 18-3, on the Crickets home field.

For all the playoff brackets in each division, click on the links below:
 

Division 1

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

Division 2

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

Division 3 

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div3_Sec1_2.html

Division 4

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div3_Sec1_2.html

Division 5

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div5_Sec1_2.html

Division 6

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div6_Sec1_2.html

Division 7

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Football_Boys_Div7_Sec1_2.html

