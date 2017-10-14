WIAA Football playoff brackets

(WQOW) -- Saturday, the WIAA announces the football playoff brackets for all seven divisions. All Level 1 games will be played Friday, October 20, at 7:00 P.M.



In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial receives a #8 seed, and will travel to Bay Port. Hudson receives a #4 seed, and will host #5 Stevens Point.



Unbeaten Menomonie, the Big Rivers Conference champion, is a #1 seed in Division 2, and will host La Crosse Central.



Cloverbelt Conference champion Stanley-Boyd gets a #1 seed in Division 5. The unbeaten Orioles will host Wittenberg-Birnamwood, Friday,



In Division 6, defending state champion Eau Claire Regis is seeded third, and will host #6 seed Fall Creek on Friday, in a rematch of the regular season opener, won by the Ramblers, 18-3, on the Crickets home field.



