Eau Claire's 'Pink Army' raises thousands for fight against breast cancer

A pink army walked the streets of Eau Claire on Saturday, to unite community members in their fight against breast cancer.

This year marked the 8th annual Making Strides event of Eau Claire. Event organizers anticipated nearly 450 people and set a $67,000 goal. Last year, the event raised just over $50,000.

Today, there are more than 3.1 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. and dozens of them were in Eau Claire for the walk.

"I am done with [treatment] now pretty much," said Julie Basacker, a breast cancer survivor from Eau Claire. "Getting back on track. Energy is coming back. A lot of amazing support from family and friends. My doctors were awesome. So, you know, I went through it, survived and came out pretty strong."

News 18's Savanna Tomei and Meteorologist Matt Schaefer were on hand for the event. Schaefer raised more than $2,600 for the cause.