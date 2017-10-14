Eau Claire event gives insight into vision and blindness

On Saturday, Eau Claire locals celebrated "White Cane Day," by spreading knowledge and networking with those who are visually impaired or blind.

A variety of organizations offered interactive and hands-on experience, games and other information on services for the visually impaired and blind, and even well-sighted individuals.

White Cane Day began as a Wisconsin law, which required drivers to stop 10 feet away from someone walking with a cane or guide dog. The law has since evolved into a day of celebration and recognition.

"As people age, often times they lose vision and they think 'Oh, life is not going to be much without vision.' And the point is, yeah, you may have to learn to do some things differently, but most of the good life is still available," said Katherine Schneider of Eau Claire.

Schneider, who helped organize Eau Claire's White Cane Day event, was born blind, but she says that hasn't stopped her from living life to its fullest.