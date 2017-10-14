Security wrestles rifle away from would-be robber at gentlemen's club in Milwaukee Co.

Security wrestles rifle away from would-be robber at gentlemen's - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Franklin, WI (WISN) -- A man is in jail after attempting to rob the On the Border Gentlemen's Club in Franklin.

Police said the man, with a rifle, entered the club about 7 p.m. Friday.

Security was able to wrestle the rifle away from him and hold him until police arrived.

The would-be robber was a 55-year-old Muskego man. He received minor injuries during the fight with security, but no shots were fired, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Milwaukee County Jail.

