Art of all kinds celebrated at DeLong Middle School's Knight's Faire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A middle school in Eau Claire hosted its annual art fair this weekend, one that goes far beyond just drawing and painting.



DeLong Middle School hosted a Knight's Faire art festival Saturday. The mission of the art faire is to celebrate student and community art.



Families came out to enjoy bluegrass music and Native American dancers. People there not only had the chance to learn the dances themselves, but to also learn the stories behind them.



Artisans who work with wood, glass, ceramics, paints and more where given an opportunity to display their work. Student entrepreneurs also showed off their business skills, by presenting and selling their products.



"From the Native American dancing it was really cool to learn about their stories and that everything that they do has meaning," student entrepreneur Elsa Oplinger told News 18.



"With our company it's really cool because we get to hear peoples feed back. We get to see what other people in Eau Claire and around here have made and what they can do. It's really just fun for everyone," she said.



Organizers said the Knight's Faire is about the students and what they have to offer the community.