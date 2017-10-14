Milwaukee Bucks players and coaches will join arms during National Anthem this season

Madison (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are in Madison as their preseason schedule continues. They play their season opener on October 18.



Head Coach Jason Kidd and Team President Peter Feigin spoke about the National Anthem Protests controversy on Tuesday and what they plan to do this season.



"Everybody's made a concerted effort and kind of banded together to join arms and stand during the anthem," said Feigin.



The Bucks first game of the season is in Boston and their first home game of the season will be on October 20 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.



"We have a platform to express ourselves," said Kidd. So for our guys I think they're mature enough to handle any questions that are thrown their way and make sure they express how they feel."