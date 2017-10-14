New Phoenix Park lights turn pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The new bridge lights at Phoenix Park were on display this weekend in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
From 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday the bridge looked pretty in pink, thanks to a local reconstructive plastic surgeon.
Dr. Clint Merrick, of Merrick Plastic and Hand Surgery, sponsored the bridge's first special light display as a tribute to breast cancer survivors and those still searching for a cure.
“Every October, I look for ways to help raise awareness for breast cancer in the Chippewa Valley and beyond, and lighting the bridge will be a beautiful new way to do that,” Dr. Merrick said.
If you missed Saturday's display, the pink lights will be turned back on on Sunday from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. The lights on the bridge were lit officially for the first time on Thursday night.
