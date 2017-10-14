West WI Railroad Club holds 16th annual train show in Eau Claire

If you enjoy trains, especially of the mini variety, you were in luck this weekend in Eau Claire.

Saturday was the first day of the 16th annual West Wisconsin Railroad Club train show at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center.

Model train enthusiast came to see different operating layouts, from tiny trains on tables to huge trains on the floor. The event featured both American and foreign model trains, representing classic and modern designs.

Organizers said model trains are a great teaching tool.

“I love it because it's a good way to practice all different skills,” Scott Dyar, head of the Eleva-Strum Railroad Club, told News 18. "We had students building wood work and wiring and models," Dyar explained.

The train show will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.