Annual remembrance walk in Chippewa Falls honors children lost

White flowers drifted down a stream at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls on Sunday, in honor of loved ones lost far too soon.

St. Joseph's Hospital hosted their fifth annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance walk. It's a commemoration which is nationally recognized every year in October.

Dozens of community members and families came together to honor the passing of their children, like Nick and Stephanie Beaudrie. Last month, we shared the story of the loss of their son Andrew.



They told News 18 then that they were surprised to find out how many people could relate to their experience. Now, they're hoping to help end the isolation for others, in honor of Andrew.

"I would say reach out to other people in the community," said Nick. "There are a lot more people out there than you realize that have experienced this, as we're going to see here today. And it can be really helpful to talk to others and kind of get their story and know that you're not alone, that there is hope out there after this."

Nearly one million babies pass away every year. The walk honors all losses, whether it be early pregnancy, stillborn or infant loss.