Person in the road hospitalized after being hit by Menomonie PD squad

Menomonie (WQOW) -- According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, one person was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after they were unintentionally struck by a Menomonie Police Department squad car.



Officials said the sheriff's office, along with the Menomonie Fire Department, was called just after 1:00 a.m. to investigate an accident on Wilson Avenue west of 2nd Street West. They were advised the accident "involved a pedestrian being struck by a Menomonie Police Department squad car."



Once on the scene, authorities learned the driver of the squad saw a person laying in the road. They said the driver tried to swerve, but was not able to completely avoid hitting the person.



The pedestrian was taken to Mayo Menomonie for treatment, but later transported to Mayo Eau Claire. They were eventually taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.



No word on how badly the person was injured, or their current condition.



The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said the accident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.



