MUST SEE: "Breaking Bad" house bombarded with fans and pizza

(WQOW) -- If you're a Breaking Bad fan, then you'll understand what's going on in Monday's Must See Moment.

If you know the show, there was a bizzare scene that included the character Walter throwing a pizza on his roof. Now, the real-life owners of that house say they're tired of fans parking in their driveway to snap pics, some have even thrown pizzas on that same roof! The owners say they're building a 6-foot fence around the property, along with cameras, signs and cones to keep gawkers at a distance.