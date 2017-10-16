MUST SEE: "Breaking Bad" house bombarded with fans and pizza - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: "Breaking Bad" house bombarded with fans and pizza

Posted:

(WQOW) -- If you're a Breaking Bad fan, then you'll understand what's going on in Monday's Must See Moment.

If you know the show, there was a bizzare scene that included the character Walter throwing a pizza on his roof. Now, the real-life owners of that house say they're tired of fans parking in their driveway to snap pics, some have even thrown pizzas on that same roof! The owners say they're building a 6-foot fence around the property, along with cameras, signs and cones to keep gawkers at a distance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.