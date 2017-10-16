Adopt-A-Pet: Penelope

Meet our Pet of the Day: Penelope!

Penelope is about ten months old. She came to the shelter as a stray. Staff at the shelter say they've noticed she's more of a watcher than a doer, which is kind of unique for a cat, since they can be a little feisty, or like to get their paws into things. Penelope just likes to sit back and just enjoy life. She loves to be held and pet. She's so young and has plenty of years ahead of her.

If you're interested in Penelope, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.