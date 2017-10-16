10/16: Men Who Cook 2017

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- An annual organization is coming up this weekend it features local "celebrity" men in support of the local Boys & Girls Club.

It's the Men Who Cook fundraiser. It's set for Saturday, October 21 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

This unique fundraiser will feature 20 local "celebrity" men who will share samplings of their best dish. Guests will enjoy wonderful food, games, drinks and company to support the Boys & Girls Club in Chippewa Falls. Votes will determine the Top Chef in the Chippewa Valley for 2017!

This event showcases some of the best chef's in the Chippewa Valley. Some not necessarily by trade, but by their culinary skills. Each dish is judged by traveling judges that evening. Awards are based on Appearance, Taste, and Creativity.

4 Main Categories : Appetizers, Soup/Salad, Entrees & Dessert

: Appetizers, Soup/Salad, Entrees & Dessert Other awards include : Best of Show, Top Chef, Rookie of the Year, and Fan Favorite

: Best of Show, Top Chef, Rookie of the Year, and Fan Favorite You can vote for your favorite chef ONLINE (click on Men Who Cook.)

(click on Men Who Cook.) This is the 5th annual Men Who Cook event

100% of all proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club - Chippewa Falls Center

Tickets: