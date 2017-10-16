10/16: Men Who Cook 2017 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- An annual organization is coming up this weekend it features local "celebrity" men in support of the local Boys & Girls Club.

It's the Men Who Cook fundraiser. It's set for Saturday, October 21 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

This unique fundraiser will feature 20 local "celebrity" men who will share samplings of their best dish. Guests will enjoy wonderful food, games, drinks and company to support the Boys & Girls Club in Chippewa Falls. Votes will determine the Top Chef in the Chippewa Valley for 2017!

This event showcases some of the best chef's in the Chippewa Valley. Some not necessarily by trade, but by their culinary skills. Each dish is judged by traveling judges that evening. Awards are based on Appearance, Taste, and Creativity.

  • 4 Main Categories: Appetizers, Soup/Salad, Entrees & Dessert
  • Other awards include: Best of Show, Top Chef, Rookie of the Year, and Fan Favorite
  • You can vote for your favorite chef ONLINE (click on Men Who Cook.)
  • This is the 5th annual Men Who Cook event
  • 100% of all proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club - Chippewa Falls Center

Tickets:

  • $35.00 per person in advance / $40.00 per person at the door
  • $500.00 for a reserved table of 8, program listing and complimentary drink ticket.
  • Tickets can be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club (Chippewa Falls 21 E. Grand Avenue)
