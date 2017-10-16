Chippewa Valley native moves home and releases pheasants

Jim Falls (WQOW) - A Wisconsin native who spent 40 years on the east coast calls the Chippewa Valley home once again, and he's actually living on a farm he remembers quite fondly growing up. Mark Kazda is back in Jim Falls where he's hoping to bring back some wildlife.

"The military dumped me right back out in Washington D.C. and I stayed out there for 40 years,” said Kazda. "I just got hurt when I was in the military. I struggled but I still worked."

"My folks brought me back, and I'm from here. You know how you are, it's always where you're from,” said Kazda. “This is home, I was born in Eau Claire, back in '54."

Mark's dad has dementia, and as his folks age, he realized while it's the longest thing we'll do, life's short. Time to come home, to a farm he's familiar with.

“I had seen the sign out front for sale and I love the view. And the Cobban Bridge and me got history,” said Kazda. “Cause when I was going over it when I was a kid with my uncle in the milk truck." "He told me, it was the last farm we picked milk up and he says 'Well, we're not going to all the way around, we're going to go across the bridge, you gotta put your feet up on the dash, in case we fall in so they don't get wet.' Which we all would've got wet all over if we fell in."

So why not? Retire, move home, and start farming? And if that's not enough, add some pheasants.

"It keeps me in the right mind. And I always, that's why I went in the service. I always wanted to come back and be a farmer. Never made it,” said Kazda. “So now I got this big beautiful barn and stuff and you gotta have something here. With it I got five ducks, 25 chickens, two fainting goats, and these pheasants."

Mark named his goats after two people he's quite familiar with.

“My goats names are named after my ex-wives Brenda and Sheryl,” said Kazda.

Most of the animals on Mark's farm serve a purpose, but the pheasants, he's just a fan of.

"I just like the birds, they're a beautiful bird and I haven't seen any around here so I thought that I'd just put them back into the wild and hope some of them stick around,” said Kazda.

Kazda got his pheasants from Murray McMurray Hatchery.