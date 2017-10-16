Wisconsin home turns into yard of terror - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Copy-Copy-Wisconsin home turns into yard of terror

Posted: Updated:

BAY VIEW (WISN) -- As we get closer to Halloween, a couple in the Milwaukee area is scaring people to help teens in need.  

For the past three years, Andy and Jamie Reid have created a spooky yard display for charity.  Their goal is to raise $5,000 for the organization Pathfinders.  

"It helps runaway and abused children and young adults and it does have a good focus on the LGBT community so that touches our heart a little bit," says Andy Reid.

The display is different from others in that you don't go inside their home; it's all in the yard.    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.