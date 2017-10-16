Copy-Copy-Wisconsin home turns into yard of terror

BAY VIEW (WISN) -- As we get closer to Halloween, a couple in the Milwaukee area is scaring people to help teens in need.

For the past three years, Andy and Jamie Reid have created a spooky yard display for charity. Their goal is to raise $5,000 for the organization Pathfinders.

"It helps runaway and abused children and young adults and it does have a good focus on the LGBT community so that touches our heart a little bit," says Andy Reid.

The display is different from others in that you don't go inside their home; it's all in the yard.