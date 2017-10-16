Initiative aims to stock gas station shelves with healthy foods in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new initiative will put healthy food on the shelves of five stores in low-income neighborhoods throughout the Chippewa Valley.

Eau Claire Healthy Communities said in a release, our food environment, including where we shop, has a big influence over what foods we choose to buy and eat. That's why they, along with other members of the Healthy Food Marketing Collaborative, connected with store owners in low-income neighborhoods to make this happen. The overall goal is to increase the availability and sales of fruits and vegetables in these five stores:

Direct Stores, 317 N. Barstow St., Eau Claire

L'Oriental Store, 1607 Bellinger St., Eau Claire

Sunoco, 1404 Birch St., Eau Claire

Bridge Stop, 101 State Road 25, Wheeler

Menomonie Market Food Co-op, 814 Main St., Menomonie

The collaborative said they plan to use eye-catching displays and messaging signs to help the stores offer more fruits and vegetables.

Eau Claire Healthy Communities said many Eau Claire residents cannot easily get to a grocery store or supermarket. Therefore, many low-income families rely on convenience stores or gas stations for buying basic foods. The group said improving access to healthy food in these areas can play a big role in improving health in lower-income neighborhoods and rural areas.

The project is funded by the Department of Health Services Chronic Disease Prevention Unit Coalition Healthy Retail grant.