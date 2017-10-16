Northern Wisconsin school canceling classes Monday after threat, evacuation

Coleman schools are canceling classes Monday after evacuating the schools.
The school district says it received a threatening message about its buildings, so it moved students to nearby churches as a precaution. We don't know details about the threat yet.
Police are checking the buildings to confirm whether a threat still exists.
The Coleman School District notified parents it's sending buses to the churches at 11:30 a.m. to take kids home and is canceling all classes and extracurricular activities Monday.
Parents should not go to the schools or enter the parking lots.
This is a developing story.
---------------------------
Students at Coleman schools were moved to other locations Monday morning.
The school district said it received a threatening message about its buildings, so it evacuated the schools. We don't know details about the threat yet.
Police are checking the buildings to confirm whether a threat still exists.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.