Northern Wisconsin school canceling classes Monday after threat, evacuation

COLEMAN, Wis. (WBAY) -

Coleman schools are canceling classes Monday after evacuating the schools.

The school district says it received a threatening message about its buildings, so it moved students to nearby churches as a precaution. We don't know details about the threat yet.

Police are checking the buildings to confirm whether a threat still exists.

The Coleman School District notified parents it's sending buses to the churches at 11:30 a.m. to take kids home and is canceling all classes and extracurricular activities Monday.

Parents should not go to the schools or enter the parking lots.

This is a developing story.

