Strum nursing home facility announces closure; 33 residents affected

Strum (WQOW) - The Strum Area Health and Rehabilitation Center announced its closure Monday.

The Strum area Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Crystal Lake Terrace will close its facility after being home to many senior citizens since 2006.

Administrator Jack Halbleib cited chronic underfunding by Medicaid Assistance, aggressive cost control practices by insurance companies and a dramatically changing pattern of where and how seniors elect to receive their care, as causes for the state-wide decline in nursing home utilization.

Halbleib previously owned the Fall Creek Valley Care Center, which announced its closure in February.



Halbleib said they both closed because seniors are choosing alternative options for living, like independent assisted living, and intensive memory care facilities.

He knows the closing is upsetting to residents and staff.

"The decision to close wasn't taken lightly. This is a very difficult decision and it really is initiated by the tremendous landscape change in who we serve, how we serve and the resources that are available to support that service," Halbleib said.

Ruby Spangberg spent 18 years as the mayor of Strum. Now, she doesn't want to move from the facility she called home for two years in the town she's known as home her entire life.

"I'm not only sad for me, I'm sad for the residents I'm sad for the workers and I'm very sad for the village of Strum. That we are losing this beautiful facility," Spangberg said.

Halbleib said the home will not officially close until all 33 residents find a new place to live. The home employs 40 people.