Stanley woman dies after accident with tractor in Clark County; driver facing charges

Clark County (WQOW) - One person is dead after colliding with a tractor in Clark County.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened in the Township of Hixton Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor was pulling a manure spreader on Bridge Road when it attempted to turn left. As it was turning, an SUV traveling behind the tractor, driven by Jacob Person, tried to pass the it. The SUV hit the front driver's side tire and rolled several times. His passenger, 31-year-old Tasha Ley, was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said Person and Ley were taken to the Marshfield Medical Center. Person had incapacitating injuries and Ley was pronounced dead by physicians. The tractor driver was not injured in the accident.

Authorities said speed and driver impairment appear to be factors in the accident. Neither Person or Ley was wearing a seatbelt.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said they've forwarded charges to the District Attorney's Office. A warrant is in the process of being issued for Person. He faces charges of operating a vehicle while suspended causing death and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

This is the 6th traffic fatality in Clark County for 2017.