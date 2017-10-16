Army Sgt. Bergdahl pleads guilty to deserting his post

Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las Vegas

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she won't run for governor of Maine

Linkin Park has released the episode of "Carpool Karaoke" the band filmed in July six days before lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life

President Donald Trump on Friday angrily accused Iran of violating the spirit of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with a litany of malign behavior and hit its main military wing with terrorism sanctions

High winds fan blazes in California, threaten progress of firefighters trying to contain flames

Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they expect to restore power to all its customers in the fire zones by late Monday

With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home

The Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from a New Mexico city that is fighting a court order to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the lawn outside City Hall.

Waco courthouse ringed by steel barriers, sheriff's deputies in a show of security as a biker gang leader goes on trial.

First Waco biker trial could have domino effect on others

911 calls on nursing home dying: 'Oh my God, this is crazy'

The Supreme Court is intervening in a digital age privacy dispute between the Trump administration and Microsoft over emails stored abroad.

Trump's chief economist says plan to cut corporate tax rates will cause average household incomes to jump $4,000 a year.

The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

The driver of a semitrailer packed with almost at least 39 immigrants, 10 of whom died, has pleaded guilty to making the deadly smuggling run.

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

With the winds dying down, fire crews gained ground as they battled the wildfires that have devastated California wine country and thousands of people got the all-clear to return home.

Better weather gives leg up to crews on California wildfires

A decision is looming in the trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez that could lead to the dismissal of charges and alter the legal landscape for future corruption cases.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was captured and held by the Taliban for five years after walking away from his post in Afghanistan, pleaded guilty Monday to desertion and endangering his comrades - charges that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

"I understand that leaving was against the law," said Bergdahl, who admitted guilt without striking a deal with prosecutors, meaning his punishment will be up to a military judge when he is sentenced later this month.

The guilty plea brings the highly politicized saga closer to an end eight years after Bergdahl vanished.

President Barack Obama brought him home in 2014 in a swap for five Taliban prisoners at Guantanamo Bay, saying the U.S. does not leave its service members on the battlefield. Republicans roundly criticized Obama, and Donald Trump went further while campaigning for president, repeatedly calling Bergdahl a "dirty, rotten traitor" who deserved to be executed by firing squad or thrown out of a plane without a parachute.

Bergdahl, 31, has said he walked away from his remote post in 2009 with the intention of reaching other commanders and drawing attention to what he saw as problems with his unit.

He told the judge, Col. Jeffrey R. Nance, that he now understands that his actions prompted an intensive search during which some of his comrades were seriously wounded.

"At the time, I had no intention of causing search-and-recovery operations," he said in court. "I believed they would notice me missing, but I didn't believe they would have reason to search for one private."

Bergdahl, who received a promotion due all missing-in-action soldiers while he was in captivity, pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, a relatively rare charge brought against him for endangering comrades sent to find him.

The misbehavior charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, the desertion charge up to five years.

Bergdahl's answers to the judge's questions represented some of his most extensive public comments yet.

He told the judge he tried to escape from his captors 12 to 15 times with varying degrees of success. Once, he was on his own for about a week - hoping U.S. drones would spot him - before he was recaptured. He said he also tried to escape on his first day in captivity.

"As I started running there came shouts, and I was tackled by people. That didn't go so well," said Bergdahl, who spoke in even tones and wore a blue dress uniform.

He also reflected on what he thought were questionable tactics by U.S. soldiers and their Afghan allies in guarding a remote crossroads that could be bypassed by the Taliban on other routes. He said the setup "seemed to be a bit of a joke."

Pressed by the judge about his actions, Bergdahl acknowledged endangering his fellow service members.

"I left my platoon in a battlefield ... a situation that could easily turn into a life-or-death situation," he said.

At his sentencing, set to begin Oct. 23, his years in captivity could be factored in, but the hearing is also likely to feature damning testimony from fellow service members.

A Navy SEAL who suffered a career-ending leg wound and an Army National Guard sergeant whose head wound put him in a wheelchair would not have been hurt in firefights had they not been searching for Bergdahl, the judge has ruled.

Earlier this year, the defense was rebuffed in an effort to prove Trump had unfairly swayed the case. The judge ruled in February that the new president's comments were "disturbing and disappointing" but did not constitute unlawful influence by the soon-to-be commander in chief.

Bergdahl, who is from Hailey, Idaho, has been assigned to desk duty at a Texas Army base in the meantime.