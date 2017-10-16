WIAA announces Boys Soccer playoff brackets

(WQOW) -- Area boys soccer teams know when and where their postseason journeys will begin after the WIAA releases its playoff brackets.



In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial earns a #1 seed, and will host #8 seed Eau Claire North in their opener Thursday afternoon. Hudson is the #2 seed and will take on #7 seed Chippewa Falls. D.C. Everest (#4) will host Stevens Point (#5), and Superior (#6) travels to Wausau West (#3)

Division 1 Brackets

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Soccer_Boys_Div1_Sec1_4.html

Over in Division 2, New Richmond earns a #1 seed and will host Tomah (#8), River Falls (#3) takes on Marshfield (#6), and #7 seed Menomonie travels to #2 seed Holmen.

Division 2 Brackets

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Soccer_Boys_Div2_Sec1_4.html

In Division 3, Amery is the #1 seed and will take on the winner of Spooner / Shell Lake (#9) and Somerset (#8). Rice Lake earns the #3 seed and will host #6 seed Osceola.

Division 3 Brackets

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Soccer_Boys_Div3_Sec1_4.html

And in Division 4, McDonell Central / Regis is a #1 seed and will host Newman Catholic (#8) in the opening round. Barron earns the #2 seed and will take on Phelps (#7).

Division 4 Brackets

http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Soccer_Boys_Div4_Sec1_4.html