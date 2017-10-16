Eau Claire doctor explains collarbone breaks following Aaron Rodgers' injury

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For the second time in five years, Aaron Rodgers has a broken collarbone, and Packers fans are dealing with a broken heart.



Dr. Howard Croft, with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, told News 18 an injury like what Rodgers has usually takes 6-8 weeks to heal, meaning Rodgers will miss several games at a minimum.



Some people have wondered if Rodgers bracing his fall with his arm made the injury worse. The physician said that has little to no impact on the injury. He said the force of the ground simply transmits the greatest risk to the collarbone.

Dr. Croft said this type of injury can happen to you, even if you don't play sports, but thankfully it can heal itself.

"For most people, non-operative management is the way to go," Croft said. "However for somebody who is like a professional quarterback, or somebody who is a professional baseball player, sometimes they will do surgery on those because the healing time with surgery can be somewhat reduced. We certainly don't want to have to do surgery if we don't necessarily have to."



The Packers expect Rodgers to have surgery for the injury. Dr. Croft said that would likely involve adding a metal plate and screws to hold the bone in place.

