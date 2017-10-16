Chippewa Falls man charged with repeated sexual assault of minor

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A Chippewa Falls man faces two felony charges after a minor accused him of repeated sexual contact.



The victim told police that she and Jason Adams had sex roughly a dozen times in a two week span in early September. The victim's mother told police she caught the two in the bathroom in the early morning hours on September 10. She told police that the victim was lying down on the floor and Adams was standing up. She says the minor then told her about the sexual relationship.



Adams has denied any sexual contact took place. He returns to court on October 17 for an initial appearance.