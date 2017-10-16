Rice Lake man charged after 10,000+ images of child porn found on electronics

Barron County (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man could face 25 years in prison for a charge of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, investigators found more than 10,000 videos and images of child pornography on electronics belonging to Heath Jassoy.

Barron County authorities tracked Jassoy after getting a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). The reports said on July 10, 2017, a Sykpe user with the username 'Freak816901' downloaded an image of suspected child pornography. Charter Communications tracked the IP address to Jassoy after a subpoena.

Incidentally, Jassoy's electronics were already in police custody due to a drug investigation, also in Barron County. In that case, authorities found more than 34 pounds of marijuana in his home, along with cocaine.

Jassoy is due in court Wednesday for an arraignment on the drug charges. Later that same afternoon, he's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the child pornography charges.

