Eau Claire couple visiting Ireland during Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane season isn't over this year. Hurricane Ophelia has battered Northern Ireland with winds up to 93 miles per hour.

An Eau Claire couple is in Ireland and they said they may have to change their vacation plans when they spoke with News 18 earlier on Monday morning. Jaci and Tom Quigley are staying in Cong, Ireland during a visit to see their son who is on a study abroad trip.

Even though they are about 40 miles from the major areas hit, they are still feeling the affects of Ophelia, which isn't a hurricane anymore but still has hurricane-force winds.

"The temperature has dropped about 10 degrees. It's very windy like you could tell from the phone when I was outside you could barely hear me," Jaci Quigley said.

The couple said they initially had plans to visit the northern part of Ireland on Tuesday, but may have a change of plans due to the storm. They are staying in a castle that's 800 years old, so they aren't worried about taking shelter.

Ophelia has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses. According to CNN, Ophelia could end up being the worst storm to hit Ireland in the last 50 years.