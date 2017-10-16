#MeToo movement sheds light on sexual assault & harassment - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

#MeToo movement sheds light on sexual assault & harassment

By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

A social media movement is shining a light on just how many people have experienced sexual assault, nationally and here in the Chippewa Valley. 

#MeToo has become a campaign to raise awareness about sexual harassment and assault. It kicked off Sunday with actress Alyssa Milano, who asked survivors to tweet with #MeToo to show the magnitude of the problem.

It's now gotten thousands of responses on social media, including some from the Chippewa Valley. 

A local expert says it's a viral example of a problem right here, and across the country. "We've seen a significant number of people from our area who have said yeah this has happened to me too,” said Blythe Neweurg, sexual assault victims services coordinator at the Family Support Center. “I think the numbers are heartbreaking, but not shocking.”

Family Support Center staff say just one counselor in their office takes care of 200 sexual assault cases a year.

For more information about sexual assault and harassment resources, click here. For local support in the Eau Claire area, click here

