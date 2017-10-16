MeToo movement sheds light on sexual assault & harassment

A social media movement is shining a light on just how many people have experienced sexual assault, nationally and here in the Chippewa Valley.

#MeToo has become a campaign to raise awareness about sexual harassment and assault. It kicked off Sunday with actress Alyssa Milano, who asked survivors to tweet with #MeToo to show the magnitude of the problem.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

It's now gotten thousands of responses on social media, including some from the Chippewa Valley.

#MeToo because I don’t want anyone else to ever be raped or sexually assaulted like I have. Let’s stand together ?? — ?? Mitch Witch ?? (@thesecretpen) October 16, 2017

Pain is learning your son is also #MeToo and couldn’t tell you before. Boys and men are also victims of rape and are silenced by fear&shame. — I See Your Hearts (@mccindy72) October 16, 2017

#metoo Harassment occurs so often that you may not think your story “counts”, but it does. They all do. — Sarah Campbell (@sc_elizabeth9) October 16, 2017

A local expert says it's a viral example of a problem right here, and across the country. "We've seen a significant number of people from our area who have said yeah this has happened to me too,” said Blythe Neweurg, sexual assault victims services coordinator at the Family Support Center. “I think the numbers are heartbreaking, but not shocking.”

Family Support Center staff say just one counselor in their office takes care of 200 sexual assault cases a year.

For more information about sexual assault and harassment resources, click here. For local support in the Eau Claire area, click here.