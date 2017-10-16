Lake Hallie residents speak out against building a waste station

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Some in Lake Hallie are upset about a potential waste station in their neighborhood, telling the town board it could bring smells, pests, and pollution.

ProVyro is petitioning to re-zone an area near residential land for a transfer waste station. During Monday's public discussion at the Lake Hallie board meeting, many voiced their displeasure with the plan, telling the board they think the waste station comes with unwanted odors, pests, and pollution to their property.

“This is a community, this is not just some oh ... we are going to complain about it. This is family. You guys should be taking care of our family right here. You should be thinking of that,” Kevin Ermatinger told the board.

ProVyro officials said they are a part of the community, and they understand why some may question the project.

“I think it's natural for our industry to have certain perceptions or thoughts about the impact something like this will have in the community, when Joe and I decided where to put it, we were trying to be very mindful of being in an industrial area,” ProVyro co-owner Andrew Holland told News 18.

Holland also said they plan to have organic misting sprayers that will limit any bad odors without damaging the environment. The final board vote is more than a month away, November 20.