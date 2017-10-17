Governor Walker tells NFL players to stop anthem protests

Madison (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he thinks NFL players should stop protesting during the national anthem.



The Republican former presidential hopeful sent a letter Monday to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith saying he believes players are showing disrespect for the flag and veterans.



Walker says players should drop the "divisive political sideshow" and speak out against domestic violence instead. He says NFL league meetings Tuesday offer an opportunity to condemn domestic violence.



Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protests last season when he refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. With Kaepernick out of the league this year, other players have taken up his cause.



President Donald Trump has been pressuring owners to discipline players who don't stand for the anthem.