MUST SEE: 5,000 carved pumpkins light up park

(WQOW) -- Halloween is getting closer and closer, but on Kentucky park is already lit up for the holiday.
Thousands of carved pumpkins are shining in the night for Louisville's Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Apparently, people stood in line for up to an hour just to walk through the illuminated trail. By the look of the photos, it was worth the wait.
