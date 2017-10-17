Adopt-A-Pet: Bandit

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bandit!

Bandit is 16 years old, but you could never guess it, he's got so much energy! Bandit is also at the shelter with his brother Bob. Both would love to walk every single day. Bandit loves sniffing around and loves to play. He's a big sweetheart and has a great personality, and would likely fit very well in any home. Now, Bandit and Bob don't have to go together, but it would be good if they both found homes with another dog to keep them company.

If you're interested in Bandit, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.