Trick-or-Treating events in the Chippewa Valley

By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's that time of year again... Kids are itching to don their Halloween costumes and fill their buckets with treats. In 2017, trick-or-treating isn't just limited to October 31st. Here is a list of events in the Chippewa Valley organized by day: 

October 23 

   - Trunk 'n Treat at Eau Claire Ford. The free family event runs from 5 - 7:30 p.m.

October 25

   - UW Stout north campus residence halls welcoming community children from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Fleming, Hovlid, Wigen and Red Cedar halls will be                open. 

October 31 Trick-or-Treating Hours

   Altoona: 5 - 7:30 p.m.

   Augusta: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. 

   Bloomer: 4 - 7 p.m. 

   Chetek: 4:30 - 7 p.m. 

   Chippewa Falls: 5 - 7 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m. 

   Colfax: 4 - 7 p.m. 

   Cornell: 4 - 7 p.m. 

   Durand: 4 - 7 p.m. 

   Eau Claire: 5 - 7 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m. 

   Elk Mound: 5 - 7 p.m. 

   Fall Creek: 5 - 7 p.m.

   Lake Hallie: 5 - 7 p.m. 

   Menomonie: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m. 

   Mondovi: 5 - 7 p.m. 

   Osseo: 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. 

Other October 31st Events: 

   - Chippewa Falls Truck or Treat at Faith Lutheran Church runs from 4 - 6 p.m. 

   - Trick-or-Treat at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls from 3 - 5 p.m. 


 

