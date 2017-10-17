Trick-or-Treating events in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's that time of year again... Kids are itching to don their Halloween costumes and fill their buckets with treats. In 2017, trick-or-treating isn't just limited to October 31st. Here is a list of events in the Chippewa Valley organized by day:
October 23
- Trunk 'n Treat at Eau Claire Ford. The free family event runs from 5 - 7:30 p.m.
October 25
- UW Stout north campus residence halls welcoming community children from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Fleming, Hovlid, Wigen and Red Cedar halls will be open.
October 31 Trick-or-Treating Hours
Altoona: 5 - 7:30 p.m.
Augusta: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Bloomer: 4 - 7 p.m.
Chetek: 4:30 - 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls: 5 - 7 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m.
Colfax: 4 - 7 p.m.
Cornell: 4 - 7 p.m.
Durand: 4 - 7 p.m.
Eau Claire: 5 - 7 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m.
Elk Mound: 5 - 7 p.m.
Fall Creek: 5 - 7 p.m.
Lake Hallie: 5 - 7 p.m.
Menomonie: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m.
Mondovi: 5 - 7 p.m.
Osseo: 4:30 - 7:00 p.m.
Cornell: 4 - 7 p.m.
Other October 31st Events:
- Chippewa Falls Truck or Treat at Faith Lutheran Church runs from 4 - 6 p.m.
- Trick-or-Treat at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls from 3 - 5 p.m.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.