Trick-or-Treating events in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's that time of year again... Kids are itching to don their Halloween costumes and fill their buckets with treats. In 2017, trick-or-treating isn't just limited to October 31st. Here is a list of events in the Chippewa Valley organized by day:

October 23

- Trunk 'n Treat at Eau Claire Ford. The free family event runs from 5 - 7:30 p.m.

October 25

- UW Stout north campus residence halls welcoming community children from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Fleming, Hovlid, Wigen and Red Cedar halls will be open.

October 31 Trick-or-Treating Hours

Altoona: 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Augusta: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Bloomer: 4 - 7 p.m.

Chetek: 4:30 - 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls: 5 - 7 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m.

Colfax: 4 - 7 p.m.

Cornell: 4 - 7 p.m.

Durand: 4 - 7 p.m.

Eau Claire: 5 - 7 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m.

Elk Mound: 5 - 7 p.m.

Fall Creek: 5 - 7 p.m.

Lake Hallie: 5 - 7 p.m.

Menomonie: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Downtown 3 - 5 p.m.

Mondovi: 5 - 7 p.m.

Osseo: 4:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Cornell: 4 - 7 p.m.

Other October 31st Events:

- Chippewa Falls Truck or Treat at Faith Lutheran Church runs from 4 - 6 p.m.

- Trick-or-Treat at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls from 3 - 5 p.m.



