Senate candidate from Wisconsin praises backing from Bannon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is praising the endorsement of a political action committee affiliated with former presidential strategist Steve Bannon.

The Great America PAC announced Monday it was backing Nicholson, a former Democrat, in his Republican primary race against state Sen. Leah Vukmir.

Nicholson said on Twitter Tuesday that he is "humbled by this huge endorsement."

Bannon has said he is "declaring war on the Republican establishment" and that he intends to lead a "populist nationalist conservative revolt."

The PAC is one of three backing Nicholson that are funded by Richard Uihlein, founder of the shipping and packing materials company Uline Corp. and a Republican mega-donor.

Vukmir declined to comment Tuesday on the endorsement. She has been a close ally to Gov. Scott Walker.

