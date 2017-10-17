Eau Claire Fire warns of increased fire risk as cooler weather approaches

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Cooler temperatures are on their way to the Chippewa Valley, and with them, an increased risk of structure fire.

According to Eau Claire Fire and Rescue, heating is the cause of approximately 50,000 residential structure fires nationwide. With the varying cost of fuel, officials said many people turn to alternative heating sources such as fireplaces or space heaters to heat their homes.

Fire and Rescue shared these safety tips from the US Fire Administration:

Wood Stoves & Fireplaces

Be sure they are installed properly. Make sure there is the required clearance from any combustible surface. Check with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Have the chimney inspected and cleaned annually, especially if it has not been used in some time.

Do not use flammable liquids to start or accelerate any fire.

Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent sparks and embers from jumping out.

Do not use excessive amounts of paper to build fire.

Never burn charcoal indoors; it can give off lethal amounts of carbon monoxide.

Keep combustible materials away from the mantle.

Make sure the fireplace is completely out before you go to sleep.

If using synthetic logs, be sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Furnaces

Have your furnace inspected to make sure all the controls and shutoffs are in proper working order.

Inspect the walls and ceiling near your furnace chimney for discoloration or hot spots. Additional insulation or clearances may be required.

Check the pipes for holes or cracks or soot buildup around the seams, which could allow carbon monoxide to escape into the home.

Check the chimney for cracked or loose bricks. If found, they need to be fixed before using.

Keep combustible items clear of the furnace.

Keep outside intake and exhaust pipes clear of ice and snow.

If you smell gas, exit your home immediately and call 911.

Space Heaters

Only use space heaters approved and listed for safe use by a third party (UL).

Make sure your heater has a safety shutdown feature if it tips over.

Plug the space heater directly into a wall outlet; do not use a power strip, extension cords, or other electrical adapters.

Keep blankets, clothes, and other combustibles away from the space heater.

Do not attempt to dry wet clothes on the heater.

Always shut the heater off before going to sleep.

If you have any questions regarding these home heating safety tips, contact the Eau Claire Fire Department at (715) 839-4825.