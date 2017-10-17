Racine principal arrested after bringing knife to school for protection

RACINE (WISN). — A Racine school principal was arrested, accused of bringing a knife to school.

Police said Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School Principal Heidi Williams, 49, admitted taking a folding knife with a 3-inch blade to the school for protection.

"Wow. I'm in shock," parent Sylvia Danek, told WISN-TV in Milwaukee. "I don't feel she was trying to put anybody else in jeopardy."

According to the police report, a school custodian told the district the principal asked him to walk her to her car because in the past a group of neighborhood kids had blocked her from leaving.

She told him, that's why she carries a knife. Williams is accused of later opening the knife to show him inside the school.

That's when he decided to notify the Racine Unified School District. They called police. When questioned, Racine police said Williams asked for a lawyer, but then said, "I have the knife for protection. This is what I get for being honest," according to the police report.

"I don't think she should lose her job over it, but I can see where all the things that have happened, the school is trying to protect its students," Danek said.

Williams was released from jail while the district attorney considers a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Williams was released on $250 bail Oct. 12. Racine Unified School District late Monday told WISN 12 News that a letter has been sent home Monday with students. It states, in part, "The district takes these allegations very seriously and we hold all of our employees to high standards."