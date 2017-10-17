John Menard Jr. net worth up; falls one spot on Forbes Fortune 400 list

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire native and founder of Menards, John Menard Jr. is the 47th richest person in America, according to Forbes.

The Forbes 400 list, released Tuesday, lists Menard with a net worth of $10.1 billion. He was ranked 46th in 2016 with a net worth of $9.4 billion. He is listed as the richest person in the state of Wisconsin and claims the 128th spot on the list of billionaires.

According to Forbes, there are 306 Menards stores throughout the U.S. It said Menard opened his first store in Eau Claire in 1964, 14 years before Home Depot was founded.

Bill Gates tops the list again this year, with a net worth of $89 billion.

President Trump's fortune has fallen by $600 million, dropping him to 248th on the list. That's down from 156th a year ago. His net worth is listed at $3.1 billion.

