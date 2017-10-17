Eau Claire hosts Business Expo and Job Fair

People across the Chippewa Valley took advantage of the Business Job Fair and Expo Tuesday.

150 exhibitors were on hand to show off their stuff. The annual expo was held at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center. Hundreds of people were there, checking out the services and items by area businesses. The expo also included a job fair, giving applicants a chance to meet personally with potential employers.

"When you look at fast food service, to hospitals, to you know again, all which within the medical field, manufacturing, high tech, computer manufacturing, I think it shows Eau Claire as a very dynamic but diverse product that we have available for everybody and if you're looking for a job, there's no doubt in my mind, we can help you find it," said David Minor, President of Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event was open to the public until 3:30. A reception by private invitation only was held from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.