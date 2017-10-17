13 soldiers hurt after crash in Clark County

Clark County (WQOW) - 13 soldiers en route to Fort McCoy were injured Friday following a three-vehicle accident in Clark County.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, it happened Friday evening in the Village of Unity.

Authorities said a truck hauling insulation on CTH K lost part of its load while turning onto STH 13. Several plastic wrapped bales of insulation fell onto the roadway. A semi then hit several of the bales, causing them to break apart and fly into the air and on the road. At the same time, a military convoy was heading in the opposite direction to Fort McCoy. The driver of the first military truck stopped and was rear-ended by another truck. That second truck was then rear-ended by a bus carrying 32 soldiers.

Authorities said a combined total of 13 soldiers were injured in the two trucks and bus. Military personnel on scene started to treat the injured before an ambulance arrived. The soldiers were taken to the Marshfield Medical Center for minor injuries.