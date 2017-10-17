Eau Claire 2nd grader raising funds for a diabetic service dog

One second grader at Roosevelt Elementary School in Eau Claire is looking for a compatible companion and a potential life saver.

Caleb Bicknell seems like your typical energetic kiddo, but Caleb's energy can run a little low at times because of his Type One Diabetes.

"Well it's a disease when your pancreas just stops producing insulin," Caleb Bicknell said.

Bicknell was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of two, which made life a bit different for the Bicknell family.

"I have to get up with Caleb throughout the night and check his blood sugars give him snacks. I give him insulin shots if I need to, to bring his numbers down," Caleb's mom, Alison Bicknell explained.

The tedious job of checking Caleb's blood sugar levels could change if he had a protective pooch.

"I'm going to start tearing up just thinking about it, he goes through some pretty tough times and I think having that little companion with him is going to help him get through the edge of realizing that he has a disease that unfortunately is something you're trying to manage and something that's uncontrollable," Caleb's dad, Shaun Bicknell said.

Diabetes alert dogs are able to detect if a diabetic is struggling 20 minutes before entering what the Bicknell family calls the "danger zone."

Caleb's service dog would not only act as a companion, the service dog would also notify him when his blood sugar levels are high or low.

The dog would be trained for six to eight months through Diabetic Alerts of America before Caleb could get his tail wagging pup.

"They train the dog on different smells. We apparently send of smells for low and high blood sugars and so they're able to smell that and then they train with a little sock puppet," Alison Bicknell said.

The helpful hound is pretty pricey. It would cost the family $25,000.

"We are doing lots of fundraisers through the community, through friends and through the school," Alison Bicknell said.

They're asking others to help so next spring, Caleb will be able to get his dog he wants to name Buddy, to help him with his day to day activities.

Roosevelt Elementary School is holding "Caps for Caleb" on Wednesday, October 25th. Students can donate $1 to wear a hat to school to help the Bicknell family raise money for a service dog. There will also be a bake sale host the following day, Thursday, October 26th with all proceeds going towards the fundraising.

For more information on how you can help the Bicknell family and if you would like to donate, you can visit their donation page on Facebook.