Eau Claire senior citizens learn to write their own obituary

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Seniors picked up their pencils and paper, to write a message they'll never see once it is finally printed.

Senior citizens from Eau Claire spent Tuesday morning learning to write their own obituary. The lesson touched on every element you're used to reading in an obituary, and added unique tips like properly condensing life history, and detailing funeral service information.

The teacher of the class, Cecelia Zorn said it is a topic not many like to discuss.

"Do it ahead of time so that you have time to review things that are important to you, and think about the tone or the style," Zorn said.

One of the participants told News 18 he is in the class because he wants to be able to write his final words.

"I will have it in there correctly, instead of somebody else thinking they have it correct and maybe say things, that are not exactly what I want," said John Drosct, from Eau Claire.

The class is typically held for two weeks in the spring and fall, but dates aren't set for the next session.