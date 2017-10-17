C.F. Police turn to social media to raise K-9 funds

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Police are asking for your help, as they raise money for their first K-9.



Tuesday, they turned to a strategy that Police Chief Matt Kelm said has been a great success. The department said it needs a new K-9 to help fight the growing meth problem in the city.



The K-9 will cost about $90,000, and since the campaign started last month, they've raised about half that. Now, to cross the finish line, they've turned to social media, which has helped with recruiting new officers, arresting criminals and now hopefully attracting donors.



"Social media is a game changer when it comes to law enforcement in this day in age," Kelm said. "Never before have we had the ability to reach directly out to the public. It is a great avenue, and more and more departments are seeing the advantage of it. It really gives the public a way to directly help the police too, which is great."



If the department gets enough money for the K-9, it would be a six to eight week process for the dog and handler to be trained. The $90,000 covers the cost of the dog, training, equipment and a new K-9 SUV.